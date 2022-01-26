MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $743,877.42 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $743,877.42 and $1,700.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,714,518 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

