Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,130.00

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($15.25) and last traded at GBX 1,138 ($15.35), with a volume of 170553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,383.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

