MoonSwap Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $24,062.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00294821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

