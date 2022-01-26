Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580 ($7.83).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 377.20 ($5.09) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 357.60 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,685.38). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($182,271.99). Insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last 90 days.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

