Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average is $190.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

