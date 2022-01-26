Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,360 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $20,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

