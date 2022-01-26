Mplx Lp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Mplx has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 2,821,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,899. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

