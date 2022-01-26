M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

