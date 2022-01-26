Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,502 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)
Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.
