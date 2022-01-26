Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,502 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

