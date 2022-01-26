Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.