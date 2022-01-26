Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

