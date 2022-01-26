Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 700.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.