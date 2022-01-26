Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

