Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

