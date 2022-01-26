MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Position Lessened by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 37.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.