MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.38. 213,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $85.31 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.