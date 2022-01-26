MYDA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.65. 24,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,550. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

