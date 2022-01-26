MYDA Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

