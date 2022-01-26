MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,113 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises approximately 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 97.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

