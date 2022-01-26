MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:RCLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.