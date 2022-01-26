MyWish Hits Market Cap of $994,333.49 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $994,333.49 and approximately $135.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

