N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.48

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get N-able alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $131,000.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.