Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.48

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 47536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $526.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

