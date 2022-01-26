Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $220,975.70 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 1,348,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.