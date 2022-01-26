National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $8.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.88 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.81.

TSE:EQB opened at C$70.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.17 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 over the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

