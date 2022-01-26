National Instruments (NATI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.470-$0.610 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.47-0.61 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.