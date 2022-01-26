NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

NWG opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.49. The company has a market capitalization of £27.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43).

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

