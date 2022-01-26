Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,605. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

