Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $17.30. Navient shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 31,910 shares changing hands.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

