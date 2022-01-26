Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.27. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 5,197 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.