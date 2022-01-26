Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.44

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 17120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.