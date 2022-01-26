NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

