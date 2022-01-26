NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.