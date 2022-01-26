Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.