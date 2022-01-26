New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.17 on Friday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2914216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.