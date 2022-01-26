New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $19,910,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

