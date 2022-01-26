New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 775 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.