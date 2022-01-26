New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

