New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $117,000 Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 159.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRA stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

