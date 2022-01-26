New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,955,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

NOK stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

