New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,896,000 after buying an additional 1,640,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 108.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 1,887,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 341,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 1,304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 803,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 117,347 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.46. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a net margin of 208.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.