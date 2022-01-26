New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,933 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,933 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 474,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,546,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. Equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

