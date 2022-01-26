New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 78,514 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.