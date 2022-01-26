Newton Price Hits $0.0009 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.