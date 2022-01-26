NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NEP opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.01.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.