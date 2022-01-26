Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

