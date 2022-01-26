Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
