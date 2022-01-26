NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 451,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,863. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.