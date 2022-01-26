NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

NXGN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 451,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.