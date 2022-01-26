Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Critical Comparison

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Paint and freenet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.56 $419.70 million $0.30 36.54 freenet $2.94 billion 1.07 $646.35 million $5.15 4.78

freenet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Paint. freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59% freenet 21.30% 11.17% 4.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nippon Paint and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

freenet beats Nippon Paint on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

