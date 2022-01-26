NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 539.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

